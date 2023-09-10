Time Out says

What do you think of when you hear the words ‘naked fashion show’? Whatever it is, it’s probably not this.

In what is a first for us, and most probably Sydney as a whole (if not, dare we say, the world?) our city is becoming host to an incredibly wholesome, safe and absolutely not creepy at all female-only nude fashion show. Yes, you’ve read that right. At this fashion show, there will be no clothes.

(PSA: Only participating women will be involved. Outside guests are not allowed.)

This revolutionary event is going down on Sunday, September 10 in Sydney. It comes from the very same firecrackin’ mind behind Strip Her: The Pop Up, a women’s-only strip show that’s all about making the audience the stars of the show (think a totally safe and sensual space, lingerie, and feminine divine good times). Created by former stripper and birth doula Caitlin Erica (who Time Out chatted to about sex, sensuality and her hottest things to do in Sydney), Witness Her is her newest offering, and it’s arguably the wildest.

So, how does it work and what happens?

Before you slam your laptop shut/throw your phone to the other side of the room, know that this event isn’t about getting suddenly and jarringly nude with no warning. We’re told that this day will involve an intimate group of everyday women coming together in one safe space, and walking together through a specially tailored three-hour body confidence workshop. You’ll start off with gentle activities geared towards getting everyone relaxed with the situation and one another, which will then lead to a gradual shedding of layers of clothing – as well as emotional baggage.

After you’ve shaken off your past traumas and/or your jeans, you’ll head into a fabulous and new celebratory phase. At this point, the room will split into two for a wild fashion show, starring you – naked. Everyone will be given a chance to totally non-judgmentally celebrate and honour one another’s natural forms, with the room splitting into two parties that will take turns to ‘be witness’ and ‘witnessing’ to one another’s monumental stripped down catwalk. Plus, if you’re down (you don’t have to be) there will be a gorgeous female-led photoshoot at the end of the day to immortalise your newfound self-lovin’ power.

Why a naked fashion show? Why?

Good question. Founder Caitlin Erica decided to create Witness Her after returning to Australia from overseas. “I grew up with a lot of body shame because I just didn’t see other bodies and I didn’t know what was normal. Travelling the world made me realise how much body shame is normalised here in Australia,” she said.

A naked fashion show where you are the star could sound like the stuff of nightmares to a lot of us, but that’s exactly Caitlin’s point – hating our bodies, and being afraid of baring them to other people is the product of a multi-billion dollar industry that profits off our insecurities, and it’s high time we challenge that. Witness Her is all about claiming back your body for yourself, and allowing yourself to celebrate, and be celebrated for its natural beauty – regardless of whether society agrees or not.

This is obviously a pretty scary prospect for most people, but we’re assured that the event is built purely on being a safe, nurturing and loving space whose core focus is lifting everyone up. There is no judgement, no negativity and absolutely no body shaming of any kind allowed.

Are you considering it, but still a bit nervous? Caitlin says:

“We’re all novices here. None of us have a clue what we’re doing and that’s the beauty of it. This isn’t a professional show, it’s an expression of the tender flesh that unites us all. It’s honest, raw and charming.”

Now, it’s really up to you.

Witness Her will go down at Cloud Nine Studio in Rockdale on Sunday, September 10. Tickets cost $111, but you can bring a friend and get two tickets for $99 each. You can book in here.

