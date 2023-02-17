Sydney
Timeout

Yoga at the OpenAir Cinema

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Mrs Macquaries Chair, Sydney
Time Out says

Start your day with a free harbourside yoga sesh followed by brekky and ample iced coffee

Sydney’s most stunning outdoor cinema is undoubtedly the Westpac OpenAir Cinema, perched on the edge of the Royal Botanic Gardens with iconic views of Sydney Harbour. With pop-up bars and eateries, it’s a shame that the location is so underutilised during daylight hours. Well, until now. 

You can take the opportunity to have a wholesome start to your day (or your year, hello resolutions!) with an early morning harbourside yoga session, under the shade of a pop-up studio, that wraps up with a mindful iced coffee sipping session and a light brekky (vegans and dairy-free girlies are covered, FYI). Gosh, that’s a damn nice morning and some smug Instagram content right there! And better yet, these classes are completely free this January and February. 

Running from January 19 to February 17, 2023, there are ten Sip & Breathe sessions open to the public, with advanced online booking required. The sessions are suitable for both beginners and more advanced yoga enthusiasts. You can roll solo, or peer pressure a loved one to book in with you. These “Sip & Breathe” sessions are being put on by Nespresso, which is teaming up with Virgin Active to promote its latest iced coffee capsule blends and recipes.

An opportunity to take a mindful moment ahead of a busy day, the sessions run from 7.30am on Thursday and Fridays, and from 8.30am on Saturdays and Sundays. The experience consists of a one-hour yoga session led by top yoga coaches; a delicious, light breakfast served by Kitchen by Mike, and a chance to taste Nespresso’s new summer iced coffee collection – including a surprisingly addictive, refreshing Iced Virgin Mojito post-workout.

Book in your free session here and start practising your downward dog.

In it for the movies? Here’s the best outdoor cinemas in Sydney this summer.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.virginactive.com.au/locations/yoga-at-the-openair-cinema
Address:
Mrs Macquaries Chair
Mrs Macquaries Rd
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Thu-Fri 7.30am, Sat-Sun 8.30am

Dates and times

