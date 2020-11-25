Movies return to the stunning surrounds of Mrs Macquaries Point, kicking off with the Sydney premiere of The Dry

AACTA Award winner Eric Bana will walk the red carpet on December 15 when Westpac OpenAir returns to Mrs Macquaries Point with the Opera House and Bridge as the staggering backdrop.

The full program will drop on November 30, but for now consider us super-excited to finally get our eyes on opening night movie The Dry. Adapted from the mega best-selling crime thriller novel by Jane harper, the film stars Bana as financial investigator Aaron Falk, who gets embroiled a shocking murder when he returns to his rural hometown.

Directed by Robert Connolly (Balibo, Paper Planes), it's one of the most-anticipated Australian movies in many a year and also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Miranda Tapsell, Keir O’Donnell and Matt Nable. The perfect kick-off to a summer season of popcron-ready films by the water. Sta tuned for more major annoucements soon. You can sign up for their newsletter here.

Elsewhere in the program you can catch Naomi Watts in emotional biopic Penguin Bloom, lush queer historical drama Ammonite, hilarious looking Irish romantic movie Wild Mountain Thyme, Australian Western High Ground and classics including Love

Actually, Almost Famous, Thelma & Louise, The Devil Wears Prada and Pulp Fiction.

The first round of tickets goes on sale 9am, Thursday December 10, and it's always a big selling drawcard, so don't dilly-dally.

Love seeing movies outdoors? Check out our round-up of choctop hotspots here.