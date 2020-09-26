48 hours in Canberra
Our picks for the best things to see, eat, drink and do in our nation’s capital
No two ways about it – Australians love to bag out Canberra. And for a long time, there was plenty of reason to. These days, however, the Bush Capital has grown into a buzzy hub of creative energy, which deserves to be known for its craft brewing, quality coffee, urbane restaurants and bars, and thriving design community, rather than for its roundabouts, public servants and one-time legality of fireworks. Cast those memories of your drab primary school excursion aside: you’ve grown up and Canberra has too. It’s time to get reacquainted, and here’s how you can do that in just a couple of days.
How to spend a perfect weekend in Canberra
Friday
Afternoon
Disconnect from the daily grind in amongst the world’s largest patch of box-gum grassy woodland at Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary. An easy half-hour drive north from the city centre, the 1,253-hectare reserve is home to a handful of rare and recently reintroduced species, including eastern bettongs, eastern quolls and Bush-Stone curlews. The two-hour Twilight Tour ($49.50-$55) runs every Friday from 6pm and invites you inside the predator-proof fence to meet these critters in their natural habitat, as well as a host of other nocturnal birds and marsupials, microbats, lizards and spiders.
Evening
Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Rebel Rebel in NewActon, where local legend Sean McConnell serves up a series of fun and full-flavoured share plates with a modern European edge. Kick things off with a few crisp corn and manchego croquetas before carving into roasted carrots smothered in smoked yoghurt and harissa oil, or a juicy lamb rump on a bed of lentils and bitter greens. A scoop of seasonal housemade ice cream makes for a strong finish, and if you’re in need of a nightcap, beers and wines from the concise and considered list are also available to take away at retail prices.
Saturday
Morning
Queuing for a morning cup of coffee is practically a competitive sport in the ACT, so you’ll have to hit the pavement early in order to beat the rush. Lengthy waits yield the biggest rewards at the pocket-sized Barrio Collective Coffee or the Cupping Room, which is operated by revered local speciality roaster, Ona. Once you’ve scratched that caffeine itch, make your way to the banks of glistening Lake Burley Griffin, where Brompton bikes are available for hire ($15-$20 for two hours) on a first-come-first-serve basis from the Canberra and Region Visitors Centre. From there, set off along the cycling route and soak in the scenery at whatever pace you choose. Prefer to steer a ship than pound the pedals? Hit the high seas in your very own carbon-neutral, electric GoBoat (from $99 for one hour) instead – no licence required!
Afternoon
Canberra has been a hotbed for contemporary glass art for decades, and there’s no better place to experience it than Canberra Glassworks. Sited in the imposing, historic Kingston Powerhouse, this one-of-a-kind facility is both a working studio and gallery space. Entry is free, so pop in to check out the current exhibition or watch the artists at work. Should you wish to get in on the action, reserve a spot in one of the creative workshops, which let you try your hand at a variety of techniques (prices vary). Step outside, and you’ll find the finest flame-grilled burgers in town at Brodburger, a true-blue institution. Save yourself time by ordering via the app, then join the masses down at the waterfront and enjoy an alfresco lunch like a bona fide local. The National Portrait Gallery and the National Gallery of Australia are only a couple of kilometres away, so make sure you check ahead to see what’s on; even if there’s not a blockbuster exhibition at either one, both are free to enter and boast extraordinary permanent collections well worth a deep dive. Try to align the conclusion of your visit with dusk, when pioneering light artist James Turrell’s permanent installation, Within without, really comes alive.
Evening
Time for a sundowner or two. Tap into the burgeoning local craft brewing scene at BentSpoke Brewing Co’s brewpub, where the range of 18 beers and ciders are all produced on site. Or, if the hour calls for something stiff, search for the unmarked door on Odgers Lane that leads to Molly, a schmick and sepia-tinted cocktail bar that nails the speakeasy brief. Flickering candles and an eclectic vinyl soundtrack, meanwhile, set the stage for dinner at nearby Bar Rochford. You could easily make a meal of oysters and tip-top bar snacks here, alongside a bottle of funked-up natural wine, but sit back, relax and let the switched-on staff steer you towards more substantial dishes like a buttery Jerusalem artichoke tarte Tatin or stellar braised beef short rib.
Sunday
Morning
More than 60 stallholders come together every Sunday morning from 8am at the Southside Farmers Market in Phillip. Scope out the ultra-fresh local and ethical produce, stock up on artisanal pantry staples or lap up the laidback vibe with a coffee and a pastry in hand. Craft culture is strong in the capital, too, so saunter down Braddon’s bustling Lonsdale Street to have a browse through the carefully curated collections of curio and homewares at Hive, Bison and Pop.
Afternoon
The $70 set lunch menu at Pilot, a teensy 22-seater in suburban Ainslie, sets a new standard in value for money. Head chef Malcolm Hanslow’s cooking is equal parts youthful and sharp, much like owner-operators Dash Rumble and Ross McQuinn’s spirited brand of service. Expect the likes of gingery chicken rissoles in a savoury sourdough broth or a playful variation on cacio e pepe, featuring housemade buckwheat noodles and caramelised cabbage.
Shooting off without sinking a few of this cool-climate region’s benchmark wines at a cellar door would be a big mistake. The Canberra District is compromised of more than 120 vineyards scattered across the ACT and NSW, but its beating heart is 40 kilometres from Canberra towards Yass, in Murrumbateman. Clonakilla’s storied shiraz viognier is one of the country’s most consistently awarded wines, while meticulously crafted rieslings are the ticket at Helm around the corner. Eden Road is a worthwhile stop as well, for graceful examples of chardonnay and pinot noir. Take a handful of bottles home and toast to a weekend well spent.
