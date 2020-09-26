48 hours in Canberra

Morning

Queuing for a morning cup of coffee is practically a competitive sport in the ACT, so you’ll have to hit the pavement early in order to beat the rush. Lengthy waits yield the biggest rewards at the pocket-sized Barrio Collective Coffee or the Cupping Room, which is operated by revered local speciality roaster, Ona. Once you’ve scratched that caffeine itch, make your way to the banks of glistening Lake Burley Griffin, where Brompton bikes are available for hire ($15-$20 for two hours) on a first-come-first-serve basis from the Canberra and Region Visitors Centre. From there, set off along the cycling route and soak in the scenery at whatever pace you choose. Prefer to steer a ship than pound the pedals? Hit the high seas in your very own carbon-neutral, electric GoBoat (from $99 for one hour) instead – no licence required!

Afternoon

Canberra has been a hotbed for contemporary glass art for decades, and there’s no better place to experience it than Canberra Glassworks. Sited in the imposing, historic Kingston Powerhouse, this one-of-a-kind facility is both a working studio and gallery space. Entry is free, so pop in to check out the current exhibition or watch the artists at work. Should you wish to get in on the action, reserve a spot in one of the creative workshops, which let you try your hand at a variety of techniques (prices vary). Step outside, and you’ll find the finest flame-grilled burgers in town at Brodburger, a true-blue institution. Save yourself time by ordering via the app, then join the masses down at the waterfront and enjoy an alfresco lunch like a bona fide local. The National Portrait Gallery and the National Gallery of Australia are only a couple of kilometres away, so make sure you check ahead to see what’s on; even if there’s not a blockbuster exhibition at either one, both are free to enter and boast extraordinary permanent collections well worth a deep dive. Try to align the conclusion of your visit with dusk, when pioneering light artist James Turrell’s permanent installation, Within without, really comes alive.

Evening

Time for a sundowner or two. Tap into the burgeoning local craft brewing scene at BentSpoke Brewing Co’s brewpub, where the range of 18 beers and ciders are all produced on site. Or, if the hour calls for something stiff, search for the unmarked door on Odgers Lane that leads to Molly, a schmick and sepia-tinted cocktail bar that nails the speakeasy brief. Flickering candles and an eclectic vinyl soundtrack, meanwhile, set the stage for dinner at nearby Bar Rochford. You could easily make a meal of oysters and tip-top bar snacks here, alongside a bottle of funked-up natural wine, but sit back, relax and let the switched-on staff steer you towards more substantial dishes like a buttery Jerusalem artichoke tarte Tatin or stellar braised beef short rib.