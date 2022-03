Mudgee's wineries are the region's biggest drawcard. Most are family owned, and many have been scoring big at wine awards. Whether you're motivated by cellar-door snacking, finding a preservative-free drop that doesn't compromise on taste, or you're just after a truly impressive view – the area has you covered.

Ben, who runs the Mudgee Tourist Bus and has been taking people around the region for over a decade, says six is the magic number when it comes to winery touring: “it’s the most you should try to fit in.” That's why we've picked six of the best – hit them all in one day, or take it easy with 48 hours of winery touring.

