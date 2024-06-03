The largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere is right here in NSW

Home to seven mountains across 1,245 hectares, Perisher is Australia's biggest – and most popular – ski resort. Here's everything you need to know

Comprising seven majestic mountain peaks hidden deep in the Kosciuszko National Park – the traditional lands of the Monero Ngarigo people – Perisher is a magical escape for snow-loving Sydneysiders. And it turns out, this snowy haven is actually the largest ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere. Spread across more than 1,245 hectares, the sprawling expanse is home to four villages and more than 100 kilometres of marked trails – with the longest ski run stretching for 3km. Here’s everything you need to know about this beautiful mountainous region, less than six hours from Sydney by car.

Where is Perisher?

Perisher is located in the Snowy Mountains of NSW, on the traditional lands of the Monero Ngarigo people. Deep within the Kosciuszko National Park, Perisher is around 500 kilometres southwest of Sydney.

How high is Perisher?

The peak of Perisher’s tallest mountain – Mount Perisher – is a towering 2,054 metres. The villages are a little less sky-high, with Perisher Valley sitting at 1,720m, the adorably-named Smiggin Holes sitting at 1,680m, Guthega sitting at 1,640m and Blue Cow Terminal at 1,890m.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Where to stay in Perisher

Accommodation in Perisher ranges from affordable apartments to hyper-luxe hotels, so where you choose to stay really depends on your budget. For a seamless ski-in ski-out experience, you can book a private lodge right on the mountain (like this Swiss-style chalet) or a room at the Perisher Valley Hotel. To find the stay that’s right for you, check out the Perisher accommodation finder – and make sure to book ahead.

Things to do in Perisher

As you’d expect from a ski resort, skiing and snowboarding are the main items on the agenda here. Other activities include snow tubing, tobogganing and the slightly-less-wholeseome option of apres ski (read: partying in ski pants).

When does Perisher open?

Depending on snowfall, the skiing season at Perisher generally runs from early June until early October every year. This year, Perisher is set to open on Saturday, June 8, and close on Saturday, October 7.

How to get to Perisher

Around 500 kilometres southwest of Sydney, the easiest way to get to Perisher from Sydney is by car – a journey that will take just short of six hours (depending on traffic and burger breaks). If you’re not up for the whole drive, you can fly to Canberra and drive south for three hours. Staying the night in Canberra on the way? This guide should help.

How much does it cost to visit Perisher?

Even though it’s possible to cut costs (you’ll find our guide to doing just that right here), a trip to the snow is never cheap, so if you’re looking for a low-cost holiday in NSW, look elsewhere. Costs include travel, accommodation, lift passes, gear hire, and – naturally – enough food and mulled wine to keep you going for however long you wish to spend on the mountain. And while these costs will vary based on the length, date and style of trip you choose to take, you’ll need to make sure you’re financially prepared. A one-day lift pass, for example, will set you back around $172 if you book ahead ($241 if you buy it on the mountain), so this is by no means a cheap day out. But if you've got the cash, it's sure to be a memorable and adventurous trip.

When is the best time to visit Perisher?

While visiting earlier or later in the season (especially outside of holiday times) might afford you a quieter run, if you’re looking for the best conditions, it’s wise to plan your trip between August and September. Visiting at peak times will mean more of the lifts (there are 47 altogether) are open, giving you access to the whole seven-mountain ski area.

Do you need to book to go to Perisher?

While it’s not essential to book a parking spot or entry pass if you’re just visiting Perisher for a day, if you’re looking to stay overnight, you’ll definitely want to book ahead. You can learn more about making the most of your trip to the snow with our beginners guide to skiing and snowboarding in Australia.





