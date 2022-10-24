Eight Sydney spots that are exactly like Europe in summer

Watsons Bay Hotel claims it hosts “Sydney’s best sunset”. A big call! But the fact is, on the east coast, there aren’t many spots where you can watch the sun setting over the water like you can in Santorini. Watsons Bay has this privilege because it faces west towards the harbour. Grab a $10 cocktail between 2 to 4pm on weekends, then enjoy the DJ’s mix while watching the sky turn from blue to purple, pink and orange. To get there, catch a ferry from Circular Quay and you’ll be dropped, like a rockstar, right out front.