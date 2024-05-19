Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Saddles

  • Travel
Saddle Mount White Supplied
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

This beautiful estate is home to an exceptional bakehouse and a sprawling farm-to-table restaurant

While many city slickers feel like they’ve left Sydney as soon as they hit the upper north shore, you haven’t technically left the city until you’re on the motorway. From here, just after you cross over the Mooney Mooney Bridge, it’s well worth taking a detour off the freeway to Mount White where you’ll find Saddles, a beautiful country town bakery and restaurant channelling Americana ranch vibes. You can stop by for just a coffee and a fresh pie from the bakery, but if you’ve got the time, it’s worth booking a table on the lakeside deck for a long, wine-fuelled lunch. The seasonally-changing menu heroes locally-sourced ingredients (many grown on the property) and is served with expert flair. If you’re ordering wine, let the team guide you: they know exactly which drop will make the food sing.

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
20 Ashbrookes Rd
Mt White
Central Coast
2250
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.