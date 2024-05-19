Time Out says

While many city slickers feel like they’ve left Sydney as soon as they hit the upper north shore, you haven’t technically left the city until you’re on the motorway. From here, just after you cross over the Mooney Mooney Bridge, it’s well worth taking a detour off the freeway to Mount White where you’ll find Saddles, a beautiful country town bakery and restaurant channelling Americana ranch vibes. You can stop by for just a coffee and a fresh pie from the bakery, but if you’ve got the time, it’s worth booking a table on the lakeside deck for a long, wine-fuelled lunch. The seasonally-changing menu heroes locally-sourced ingredients (many grown on the property) and is served with expert flair. If you’re ordering wine, let the team guide you: they know exactly which drop will make the food sing.