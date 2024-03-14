Time Out says

Walking into our room at The Beachcomber Hotel & Resort on the Central Coast I didn’t expect to be taken back to Hamilton Island, but here we are. Sure, the views from the Toukley hotel aren’t a carbon-copy of the ones from the Reef View Hotel, but the sweeping water vistas, softly swaying palms and faint balmy breeze are true in each. I feel miles away from the main road, and from the Central Coast for that matter. And with a glass of chilled Prosecco in one hand, and a book in the other, there’s nowhere else I would rather be.

Known by locals as “Beachie'', in the past it’s fair to say the hotel’s reputation wasn’t as sparkling as the palm-fringed pool down below. That all changed when new owners snapped up the well-known spot for a cool $20 million. After extensive renovations, The Beachie reopened in 2021, now boasting Hamptons-style decor complete with a sparkling turquoise pool, sun-drenched alfresco area and tropical cabanas – and is ready for its next chapter.

The Beachcomber Hotel & Resort has a bunch of room options depending on your occasion. If you’re passing by and need somewhere to just shower and rest your head, go for their Essential room. Though if you would like water views, I recommend booking the Poolside room and up. If you have some extra cash to splash, Beachcomber’s Water View Deluxe room is dreamy, with its huge balcony, five-star views, stand-alone bathtub (with views out to the sea!), and quality bathroom amenities. In the morning, head to Pelicans, an impressive restaurant overlooking the water and a great place to enjoy OJ and a freshly made omelette. Cool off with a swim in the pool, and come the afternoon, head on over to Bistro at The Beachie for ripping pizzas, refreshing beers, tropical cocktails and a fun vibe.

Toukley is just over an hour north of Sydney, making it an excellent option for weekend getaway. Hot tip: be sure to stop by Burnt Honey Bakers Pantry in Long Jetty for a little treat, take a dip in the picturesque Bateau Bay and head for a long lunch at The Cowrie in Terrigal. The Beachcomber Hotel & Resort sure is looking good, and between us, I’m keen for date number two. Interested? Find out more here.

Time Out stayed as a guest of The Beachcomber.

