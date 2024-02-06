Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sails Port Macquarie

  • Travel
  1. Sails Port Macquarie
    Photograph: Supplied | Mark Lane
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Sails Resort Port Macquarie pool at dusk
    Photograph: Supplied | Lindsay Moller
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Sails Resort guest room
    Photograph: Supplied | Lindsay Moller
    PreviousNext
    /3
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

This waterside hotel in the NSW beach town of Port Macquarie will transport you straight to the Hamptons

Located on a grassy peninsula jutting out into the Hastings River on the north-west corner of Port Macquarie’s sparkling marina, Sails is a waterside hotel that manages to transport its guests straight to the Hamptons while echoing all the heart and soul of the unpretentious NSW beach town it calls home. 

Port Macquarie – the bustling port and beach town on the land of the Birpai people – is known for its beaches, so it’s something of a surprise that the town’s most high-end hotel (Sails is 4.5 star) is a 36-minute walk from the beach. And though Port Maquarie’s handful of beachside hotels have their merits, there’s a charm to the boat-studded corner of the harbour where Sails stands. From many of the 92 guest rooms and suites, you’ll wake up to views of the river, where Pelicans stalk the jetties and sailing boats sway gently on the tide.

On the ground floor, an expansive glass-walled restaurant opens up onto an outdoor deck that folds down to the water, and around the corner, you’ll find the pool area surrounded by striped umbrellas casting welcome shade over guests drinking perfectly holiday-sized cocktails.

Spend your days between the pool, the tennis courts and the free-to-use kayaks that wait on the private pontoon, or take the ten-minute walk into the city centre. As a base for a trip to Port Macquarie, we can’t think of anywhere better.

You can learn more and book your stay over here.
 

RECOMMENDED:

Read our guide to Port Macquarie here

Heading further north? Here’s our guide to Byron Bay

Staying in the city? Here are our favourite luxury hotels in Sydney

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Sails Port Macquarie
20 Park St
Port Macquarie
2444
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.