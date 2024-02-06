Time Out says

Located on a grassy peninsula jutting out into the Hastings River on the north-west corner of Port Macquarie’s sparkling marina, Sails is a waterside hotel that manages to transport its guests straight to the Hamptons while echoing all the heart and soul of the unpretentious NSW beach town it calls home.

Port Macquarie – the bustling port and beach town on the land of the Birpai people – is known for its beaches, so it’s something of a surprise that the town’s most high-end hotel (Sails is 4.5 star) is a 36-minute walk from the beach. And though Port Maquarie’s handful of beachside hotels have their merits, there’s a charm to the boat-studded corner of the harbour where Sails stands. From many of the 92 guest rooms and suites, you’ll wake up to views of the river, where Pelicans stalk the jetties and sailing boats sway gently on the tide.



On the ground floor, an expansive glass-walled restaurant opens up onto an outdoor deck that folds down to the water, and around the corner, you’ll find the pool area surrounded by striped umbrellas casting welcome shade over guests drinking perfectly holiday-sized cocktails.



Spend your days between the pool, the tennis courts and the free-to-use kayaks that wait on the private pontoon, or take the ten-minute walk into the city centre. As a base for a trip to Port Macquarie, we can’t think of anywhere better.



