1. The Lake House in Skinners Shoot
A dreamy, lakeside cottage seems more like something you'd find in the English countryside than on the NSW east coast but trust us: this one's a doozy. This five-bedroom abode is quirky, unusual and set on a 10-acre permaculture farm: wander around the rolling hills, read in the sunny, undiscovered corners of the property, or take a dip in the lake. It's a hand-built home, created to enhance your communion with nature – so don't expect year-round heating or modern amenities like a TV. Thankfully, the lush outdoors should be entertainment enough.