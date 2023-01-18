Sydney
Timeout

Byron Bay Airbnbs, Luxury Home, Time Out Byron Bay
Courtesy: Airbnb

The 8 best Airbnbs in Byron Bay

From hinterland villas nestled in Northern NSW's surrounds to beachside shacks in town

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Divya Venkataraman
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
The Northern NSW township of Byron Bay has come to occupy a sort of cult status for holiday seekers in recent years. Be it for the natural beauty of the beach-meets-hinterland landscape, the laid-back creative vibes, or its slew of chiselled Hollywood heartthrobs (okay, most of them are Hemsworths), travellers keep flocking to Byron – and it's seen an upswing in accommodation options since. So how do you settle on just one? Fear not. We've searched high and low for the best so you can just focus on the chilling, kombucha-drinking and sun-lounging. Here's our pick of the best Airbnbs in the area. 

Want more? Here's the most luxurious accommodation in NSW 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here. 

Best Byron Bay Airbnbs

The Lake House in Skinners Shoot
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

1. The Lake House in Skinners Shoot

A dreamy, lakeside cottage seems more like something you'd find in the English countryside than on the NSW east coast but trust us: this one's a doozy. This five-bedroom abode is quirky, unusual and set on a 10-acre permaculture farm: wander around the rolling hills, read in the sunny, undiscovered corners of the property, or take a dip in the lake. It's a hand-built home, created to enhance your communion with nature – so don't expect year-round heating or modern amenities like a TV. Thankfully, the lush outdoors should be entertainment enough.

Book now
The secluded magical rainforest retreat in Main Arm
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The secluded magical rainforest retreat in Main Arm

This rainforest retreat is truly magical – and secluded – indeed. Located in the heart of Main Arm's forest, the wooden bridge leads to you a unique Airbnb in the tree tops. Once you're inside, you'll immediately notice the Balinese-inspired interiors, where this stunning property comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a wood fire, an outdoor breakfast bar, Wi-FI (yes, really) and Netflix. It's the perfect balance between rustic and modern – and we're absolutely here for it. Don't forget to check out the floating egg chair in the middle of the forest – Instagram's calling.

Book now
The Wategos villa in Byron Bay
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The Wategos villa in Byron Bay

Looking for a luxury stay in Byron Bay? We love this place almost as much as that rhyme – and for good reason, too. This uber-luxurious Airbnb comes with six bedrooms and bathrooms a piece, with a fenced swimming pool for the kiddies, a formal dining area for grand dinners and a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar for quick bites and chats over coffee. Other amazing amenities include Smart TVs, a fireplace, air conditioning, a dishwasher and a washer/dryer so you can really feel at home. The best part? It's a mere 50m walk to Wategos Beach – get down there for sunset, it's magical.

Book now
The Paddock Hall in Tintenbar
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

4. The Paddock Hall in Tintenbar

Set in the tiny village of Tintenbar, Paddock Hall is a far cry from the cookie-cutter Byron beach shack – its wooden, cosy interiors and low-key vibes embody the rustic, creative spirit of Northern NSW while allowing you to take in the natural scenery of the surrounding areas. With a clawfoot bath on the verandah, exposed ceiling beams and sunlight streaming into the open-plan space, the renovated farmhouse doesn't emphasise the distinction between indoors and outdoors; giant sliding doors between the two allow a seamless transition. Light up the fireplace and it's an ideal winter destination, too.

Book now
The Maple the Caravan in Broken Head
Photograph: Supplied/Airbnb

5. The Maple the Caravan in Broken Head

For a bit of an off-beat stay, say hello to Maple, a caravan parked in the Broken Head Caravan Park. Strung with fairy lights and kitted out with all the essentials (and non-essentials, like chilled rose mist spray and coconut water). You'll be parked a 20-second stroll away from the beach, so you can roll in and out, and fall asleep to the sound of the sea. A bar fridge will keep you hydrated, and the park has cooking and barbecue facilities on site. Wondering what to do when night falls? Snuggle up with Maple's very own film projector inside, or project a flick outdoors under the stars and live out those van-life fantasies.

Book now
The Magnolia House in Byron Bay
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

6. The Magnolia House in Byron Bay

With the typical exposed-brick walls and rustic-chic furnishings you'd expect of a Byron Bay abode, Magnolia House is located a short walk from the town centre (where you can grab a drink at St Elmo, or feast on pasta at Targa) and a few steps from Clarkes Beach, a quieter and more relaxed alternative to the bustling seaside of Wategos. If you can pull yourself off the generous deck set with swinging chairs and a luxe, lazy hammock, that is. 

Book now
The tiny house in the Byron Hinterland
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

7. The tiny house in the Byron Hinterland

Compact, cosy and kitted out with all you could ever need. This tiny house nestled in the green wilds of the Northern NSW hinterland is set off the beaten track – it might suit you better if you're keen to explore the natural draws of the region, rather than if you're doing Byron to hit up the Beach Hotel every night. Wake up to tropical birds' squawks mingled with the morning routines of the mooing cows nearby. Pastoral bliss.

Book now
The Kingsley in Byron Bay
Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

8. The Kingsley in Byron Bay

If you're uncharmed by the archetypal earth-toned, bohemian-inspired décor that washes over many of Byron's interiors, the Kingsley by Byron Bay Black might have the sleek edge you're looking for. With five bedrooms (all with ensuites), chic, marble benchtops, a litany of loungerooms and a striking ozone pool, this super-luxe property sits just a five-minute walk from town and Main Beach – and it's right next door to Topshop and its famous acai bowls, best eaten sprawled on the grass outside, as the locals do.

Book now
