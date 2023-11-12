Sydney
The Lodge Bellingen

  1. swimming pool at the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. moutain view from glamping tent at the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. moutain view from the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. glamping tent at the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
  5. fire pit at the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
  6. bathroom at the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
  7. kitchen/ living room at the lodge bellingen
    Photograph: Supplied
The Lodge Bellingen is a countryside retreat in the bohemian town of Bellingen – home to a 27-room hotel and a restaurant by Three Blue Ducks team

The bohemian town of Bellingen has become something of a holiday heavy-hitter over the past few years, with the addition of The Lodge Bellingen adding to the offering.

Set on 16 acres of gardens, the sprawling countryside escape is home to a heated mineral spa, recently renovated hotel, two-bedroom “mountain retreat”, two glamping tents and an exceptional restaurant from the team behind Three Blue Ducks.

Spend your days exploring the magical rivers that wind their way through the surrounding valleys, then return in time for a poolside sundowner.

Looking for a NSW getaway? Here are our favourite spots near Sydney.

Winnie Stubbs

Address:
The Lodge Bellingen
1381 Waterfall Way
Bellingen
Australia
2454
