Time Out says

The Lodge Bellingen is a countryside retreat in the bohemian town of Bellingen – home to a 27-room hotel and a restaurant by Three Blue Ducks team

The bohemian town of Bellingen has become something of a holiday heavy-hitter over the past few years, with the addition of The Lodge Bellingen adding to the offering.

Set on 16 acres of gardens, the sprawling countryside escape is home to a heated mineral spa, recently renovated hotel, two-bedroom “mountain retreat”, two glamping tents and an exceptional restaurant from the team behind Three Blue Ducks.

Spend your days exploring the magical rivers that wind their way through the surrounding valleys, then return in time for a poolside sundowner.

