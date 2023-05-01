Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Yarrangobilly Caves Thermal Pool

  • Travel
Yarrangobilly Caves Thermal Pool
Photograph: National Parks NSW
Advertising

Time Out says

This natural thermal pool is nestled deep within NSW's Snowy Mountains

There’s something faintly surreal about encountering this spring-fed pool, nestled in a quiet valley clearing within Kosciuszko National Park. This 20-metre concrete rectangle, with an attached kiddie's paddling pool, picnic area and well-manicured lawns, looks like your average community swimming centre, save for two crucial details. Firstly, it’s in the middle of dense bushland at least 75km from the nearest town, and secondly, it draws its waters from a reservoir over a kilometre beneath the ground. Warmed to a balmy 27 degrees, this gently mineralised hot spring pool can either be accessed from a nearby carpark, about 700 metres stroll away, or you can make it your reward for completing the three-kilometre River Walk hike.

There have been reports of this place being very crowded on peak days, so we recommend you choose the time you decide to go wisely. Also, be prepared for about a 700 metre walk down a dirt road before you get there, so only make the quest to Yarrangobilly if you are happy, and able to do a little walk. 

While you're there, make your trip count with an explore of the nearby cave system that stretches for 12 kilometres, and is chock-a-block with spectacular rock formations. 

With Yarrangobilly being located in a national park, it can be subject to closure based on conditions. You can stay up to date with all new happenings by clicking here. 

Stay warm at Lightning Ridge Boore Baths, or check out another stunning natural thermal spring in NSW. 

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
Thermal Pool Walk
Yarrangobilly
2720
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily 24 hours
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.