Yarrangobilly Caves Thermal Pool

There’s something faintly surreal about encountering this spring-fed pool, nestled in a quiet valley clearing within Kosciuszko National Park. This 20-metre concrete rectangle, with an attached kiddie's paddling pool, picnic area and well-manicured lawns, looks like your average community swimming centre, save for two crucial details. Firstly, it’s in the middle of dense bushland at least 75km from the nearest town, and secondly, it draws its waters from a reservoir over a kilometre beneath the ground. Warmed to a balmy 27 degrees, this gently mineralised hot spring pool can either be accessed from a nearby carpark, about 700 metres stroll away, or you can make it your reward for completing the three-kilometre River Walk hike.

There have been reports of this place being very crowded on peak days, so we recommend you choose the time you decide to go wisely. Also, be prepared for about a 700 metre walk down a dirt road before you get there, so only make the quest to Yarrangobilly if you are happy, and able to do a little walk.

While you're there, make your trip count with an explore of the nearby cave system that stretches for 12 kilometres, and is chock-a-block with spectacular rock formations.

With Yarrangobilly being located in a national park, it can be subject to closure based on conditions. You can stay up to date with all new happenings by clicking here.