13 of the world’s 50 best bars are in America

We are a country of drinkers and, although we certainly love our beer, our affection towards well-concocted cocktails is undeniable—which makes developing the perfect bar one of the ultimate American goals. It seems like we're doing pretty well.
Thirteen of the venues that made it to the annual World's 50 Best Bars of 2017 list are in America. Although The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York City, which topped the list last year, fell to 5th place this time around (London's American Bar in the Savoy Hotel is now number one), a total of seven NYC spots made the list, in addition to one bar in Chicago, two Miami locations and three venues in San Francisco.
See the full list below, which will clearly double as your drinking to-do list (or general bucket list) in the upcoming months:
1. American Bar in London
2. Dandelyan in London
3. The NoMad in New York
4. Connaught Bar in London
5. The Dead Rabbit in New York
6. The Clumsies in Athens
7. Manhattan in Singapore
8. Attaboy in New York
9. Bar Termini in London
10. Speak Low in Shanghai
11. Little Red Door in Paris
12. Happiness Forgets in London
13. High Five in Tokyo
14. Licoreria Limantour in Mexico City
15. Atlas in Singapore
16. Dante in New York
17. Oriole in London
18. Broken Shaker in Miami Beach
19. Candelaria in Paris
20. Himkok in Oslo
21. The Gibson in London
22. Black Pearl in Melbourne
23. Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires
24. Operation Dagger in Singapore
25. 28 HongKong Street in Singapore
26. Trick Dog in San Francisco
27. Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach
28. Indulge Experimental Bistro in Taipei
29. Lost & Found in Nicosia
30. Baba Au Rum in Athens
31. Tippling Club in Singapore
32. BlackTail in New York
33. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy in Rome
34. Le Syndicat in Paris
35. Tales & Spirits in Amsterdam
36. Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo
37. Employees Only in New York
38. Schumann's in Munich
39. La Factoria in San Juan
40. Quinary in Hong Kong
41. Aviary in Chicago
42. Mace in New York
43. Nightjar in London
44. Linje Tio in Stockholm
45. The Baxter Inn in Sydney
46. ABV in San Francisco
47. Native in Singapore
48. Tommy's in San Francisco
49. Lobster Bar in Hong Kong
50. Imperial Craft in Tel Aviv
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ