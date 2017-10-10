13 of the world’s 50 best bars are in America

We are a country of drinkers and, although we certainly love our beer, our affection towards well-concocted cocktails is undeniable—which makes developing the perfect bar one of the ultimate American goals. It seems like we're doing pretty well.

Thirteen of the venues that made it to the annual World's 50 Best Bars of 2017 list are in America. Although The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in New York City, which topped the list last year, fell to 5th place this time around (London's American Bar in the Savoy Hotel is now number one), a total of seven NYC spots made the list, in addition to one bar in Chicago, two Miami locations and three venues in San Francisco.

See the full list below, which will clearly double as your drinking to-do list (or general bucket list) in the upcoming months:

1. American Bar in London

2. Dandelyan in London

3. The NoMad in New York

4. Connaught Bar in London

5. The Dead Rabbit in New York

6. The Clumsies in Athens

7. Manhattan in Singapore

8. Attaboy in New York

9. Bar Termini in London

10. Speak Low in Shanghai

11. Little Red Door in Paris

12. Happiness Forgets in London

13. High Five in Tokyo

14. Licoreria Limantour in Mexico City

15. Atlas in Singapore

16. Dante in New York

17. Oriole in London

18. Broken Shaker in Miami Beach

19. Candelaria in Paris

20. Himkok in Oslo

21. The Gibson in London

22. Black Pearl in Melbourne

23. Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires

24. Operation Dagger in Singapore

25. 28 HongKong Street in Singapore

26. Trick Dog in San Francisco

27. Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach

28. Indulge Experimental Bistro in Taipei

29. Lost & Found in Nicosia

30. Baba Au Rum in Athens

31. Tippling Club in Singapore

32. BlackTail in New York

33. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy in Rome

34. Le Syndicat in Paris

35. Tales & Spirits in Amsterdam

36. Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo

37. Employees Only in New York

38. Schumann's in Munich

39. La Factoria in San Juan

40. Quinary in Hong Kong

41. Aviary in Chicago

42. Mace in New York

43. Nightjar in London

44. Linje Tio in Stockholm

45. The Baxter Inn in Sydney

46. ABV in San Francisco

47. Native in Singapore

48. Tommy's in San Francisco

49. Lobster Bar in Hong Kong

50. Imperial Craft in Tel Aviv