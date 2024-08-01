Tempted to stay home because of the heat and humidity? You don't have to. Here's how to beat the heatwave in Boston.

Summer in the city is no joke this year. Boston is blanketed in yet another heat advisory as August kicks off, Mayor Michelle Wu announced, with real-feel temperatures in the 90s expected through at least August 3.

Following a warmer-than-normal July across southern New England, Boston will again see the mid-90s on Thursday, August 1. According to the National Weather Service, "very warm and humid weather" will last through Friday, with scattered showers and potential storms expected this weekend. (Of course!)

With the oppressive heat seemingly inescapable when we set foot away from our air-conditioned homes and offices, it’s just gross outside. But sitting home is boring, and Time Out is about getting out and having fun, so we found the best places to cool off and have a good time in the Hub.

