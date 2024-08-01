Subscribe
Puttshack
Photograph: Courtesy Puttshack

Fun ways to stay cool in Boston during the 2024 heatwave

Tempted to stay home because of the heat and humidity? You don't have to. Here's how to beat the heatwave in Boston.

Photograph: Courtesy Puttshack

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Written by: Tanya Edwards
Summer in the city is no joke this year. Boston is blanketed in yet another heat advisory as August kicks off, Mayor Michelle Wu announced, with real-feel temperatures in the 90s expected through at least August 3.

Following a warmer-than-normal July across southern New England, Boston will again see the mid-90s on Thursday, August 1. According to the National Weather Service, "very warm and humid weather" will last through Friday, with scattered showers and potential storms expected this weekend. (Of course!)

With the oppressive heat seemingly inescapable when we set foot away from our air-conditioned homes and offices, it’s just gross outside. But sitting home is boring, and Time Out is about getting out and having fun, so we found the best places to cool off and have a good time in the Hub. 

Time Out Market Boston

Stay cool at Time Out Market Boston

  • Time Out Market
Stay cool at Time Out Market Boston
Photograph: Morgan Olsen

Time Out Market Boston's best-in-the-city roster includes something for every situation. And when you're hungry and it's boiling out, escaping the sun at the city's best food hall is always a good idea. At the market there are dozens of tempting dishes from 14 distinct kitchens. Kknowing what to order can be a tough task, especially if the heat's taking a toll. After you cool off by grabbing drinks—we suggest a local IPA in a frosty glass, or a frozen cocktail—it's time to dig into these cooling options, all of which are great any time of year.

The best things to do in Boston to keep cool

Take a dip in a pool

  • Things to do
Take a dip in a pool
Take a dip in a pool
Photograph: Courtesy The Colonnade

There’s a surprising number of pools open to the public in Boston, and we’re not talking about the giant puddles on Morrissey Boulevard. We’ve got picks like the Colonnade Hotel’s rooftop pool, which is a party complete with cocktails and food to order—just be sure to get there early, it’s one of the few hotel pools open to non-hotel guests (weekdays only). The InterContinental Boston also offers day passes to its indoor, heated lap pool that gets lots of natural sunlight. For a family-friendly day at the pool, try the Veterans Memorial Pool in Cambridge, which is free to all. Want something different? Check out our complete list of the best pools in Boston if you want to take a dip over the next few days.

Hit the beach

  • Travel
Hit the beach
Hit the beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

If time and traffic can’t spare you a day trip to Cape Cod, it’s still possible to find a sandy spot to lay down your towel beside the ocean. The classic choice is Revere Beach, the first ocean beach for the purpose of public recreation to debut in the United States. Take the Blue Line to Wonderland, and pack light: You’re going to want to order a beach-friendly lunch from the original Kelly’s Roast Beef, a New England summer must. Or, cool off in Southie at Carson Beach as well as the nearby M and L Street Beaches. Take the Red Line to the JFK/UMass station. If you want to venture further afield, pack your sunscreen and hit the picturesque beaches of Boston’s North and South Shores, all less than an hour’s drive from downtown. Check out our roundup of the best beaches near Boston for more local recommendations.

 

Explore a local museum

  • Things to do
Explore a local museum
Explore a local museum
Photograph: Courtesy MFA

Of course, sometimes it’s just too hot to even be outside, even at the pool or beachside. That’s when it’s time to head to places with ice cold AC, like Boston’s incredible museums. Plan a visit to one of our world class museums this summer. The Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum all have wonderful exhibits on show right now in addition to their stunning permanent collections. Or maybe a more unusual museum is your speed?

 

Shop, spa and hit the slots

  • Things to do
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Shop, spa and hit the slots
Shop, spa and hit the slots
Photograph: Courtesy Encore Boston Harbor

The Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino is a quick hop from downtown Boston on a ferry (what's cooler than a boat ride on the harbor?!), or an easy drive (traffic willing) with free parking. Cool in the summer, you can spend an afternoon at the gaming tables, enjoy a meal in one of the award- winning restaurants like Red 8 or Rare Lounge, get totally pampered at the five-star spa—or just window shop and people-watch in the climate-controlled tower.

Stay active inside

Stay active inside
Stay active inside
Photograph: Courtesy Kings

When you can’t sit still any longer, head to one of our local bowling alleys and arcades, like Kings Dining and Entertainment, with locations in Back Bay, the Seaport, Dedham and Burlington. You’ll find luxury bowling with table service drinks and bits, retro games like skeeball and big screen TVs everywhere. There’s also Urban Wild in Charlestown for bowling, Game On in Fenway where you can shoot a few hoops at, and Puttshack in the Seaport where you can work on your (mini) golf game. All offer food and drink, so make a day of it! If gaming isn't your vibe, find our full list of picks of the best indoor activities in Boston.

