Time Out Market Boston's best-in-the-city roster includes something for every situation. And when you're hungry and it's boiling out, escaping the sun at the city's best food hall is always a good idea. At the market there are dozens of tempting dishes from 14 distinct kitchens. Kknowing what to order can be a tough task, especially if the heat's taking a toll. After you cool off by grabbing drinks—we suggest a local IPA in a frosty glass, or a frozen cocktail—it's time to dig into these cooling options, all of which are great any time of year.