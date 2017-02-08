15 Chicago restaurants and bakeries creating cookie box to benefit Planned Parenthood

Yes, we know you have your monthly donation to Planned Parenthood already set up—but why not treat yourself a little bit and do a little more good at the same time? We all love a good cookie (what can we say, we're suckers for great desserts), so to support Planned Parenthood, 15 local restaurants and bakeries are teaming up to create a cookie box packed with treats we're sure will satisfy your sweet tooth.

The box is $75 and can be ordered from the bake sale's website from now until February 24 (or until all 500 boxes sell out), and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood of Illinois. The boxes will be ready for pickup at Bang Bang Pie Shop in Logan Square on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. Vendors haven't revealed exactly what cookies will be in the box, but you can check out the full lineup below to help you make your decision.

Bad Hunter

Bang Bang Pie Shop

Cellar Door Provisions

Elizabeth

Elske

Floriole

Giant

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

Hoosier Mama Pie Company

Loba Pastry

Local Foods

Lula Cafe

Parachute

Pleasant House Bread

Spinning J Bakery & Soda Fountain

