The 20 best things to do in Baška Voda

At 36-kilometres in length, Biokovo mountain and nature park looms over Baška Voda providing the unmistakable backdrop to all the photos you'll best appreciate once back home. It's not as barren as it looks from the sea. Flora stretches across this section of the Dinaric Alps, more so on the continental side and is best enjoyed while hiking up the mountain or on a guided tour through the park. Look out for weasels, martens, horned owls, greyish eagles, serpent eagles, chamois and mouflon in the trees. The summit can be reached by car if you don't fancy the walk. Whichever way you get there, at 1422m, the view from the peak of Vošac (the highest point) is considered one of Croatia's best. Ravna Vlaška, near Vošac, holds a great attraction for getting the most out of the view. Completed in 2020, the Skywalk is a viewing platform which sits 1228 metres above sea level and extends some 12 metres out into the skies, offering incredible views of the Adriatic, Makarska, Tučepi and Brač. You can check out an early video of the view from the platform here.