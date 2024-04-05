Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

100 Woodblocks Later

  • Art
  • 181-185 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai
  1. 100 Woodblocks Later
    Photograph: Courtey Hong Kong Arts Collective
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 100 Woodblocks Later
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Arts Collective
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Seeing woodcut blocks as art in themselves

This exhibition of original wood carvings by Michelle Fung features pieces from the artist’s ‘The World of 2084’ project, alongside works created for the Year of the Dragon. Melding the mediums of woodcut and drawings, Fung presents wood carvings as artworks in themselves rather than just as a tool in a printmaking process. See this layering of drawing into woodcut carving in a process that the Hong Kong Canadian artist found enjoyable over the course of five years and 100 woodblocks.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.hongkongartscollective.com/event-details/100-woodblocks-later
Address:
181-185 Gloucester Road
181-185 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.