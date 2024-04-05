Time Out says

This exhibition of original wood carvings by Michelle Fung features pieces from the artist’s ‘The World of 2084’ project, alongside works created for the Year of the Dragon. Melding the mediums of woodcut and drawings, Fung presents wood carvings as artworks in themselves rather than just as a tool in a printmaking process. See this layering of drawing into woodcut carving in a process that the Hong Kong Canadian artist found enjoyable over the course of five years and 100 woodblocks.