3 Concerts not to miss at Tai Kwun's Prison Yard Festival

From November 30 to December 10, the hallowed grounds of Tai Kwun will tend to our ears with elegant and exquisite melodies! After the success of Projekt Berlin in 2019, where Tai Kwun held its first outdoor concert at the Prison Yard, the cultural hub is back at it again with the Prison Yard Festival: Music from Within.

Through the healing powers of music, the 11-day festival unfolds a total of six musical programmes scaling the peaks of musical greats, from Bach to Beethoven to Olivier Messiaen, offering music lovers a chance to enjoy world-class music right here in the city.

Ready for a heartwarming musical journey this winter? Read on as we round up three show-stopping concerts for your auditory night out.