Tai Kwun
Photograph: Courtesy Tai KwunProjekt Berlin 2019; Tai Kwun's first outdoor concert held at the Prison Yard

3 Concerts not to miss at Tai Kwun's Prison Yard Festival

The historic site turns into an outdoor performance space featuring star-studded music programmes

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Tai Kwun
From November 30 to December 10, the hallowed grounds of Tai Kwun will tend to our ears with elegant and exquisite melodies! After the success of Projekt Berlin in 2019, where Tai Kwun held its first outdoor concert at the Prison Yard, the cultural hub is back at it again with the Prison Yard Festival: Music from Within.

Through the healing powers of music, the 11-day festival unfolds a total of six musical programmes scaling the peaks of musical greats, from Bach to Beethoven to Olivier Messiaen, offering music lovers a chance to enjoy world-class music right here in the city.

Ready for a heartwarming musical journey this winter? Read on as we round up three show-stopping concerts for your auditory night out.

il Pomo d’Oro & Jakub Józef Orliński
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

il Pomo d’Oro & Jakub Józef Orliński

One of the must-sees of the Prison Yard Festival has to be the grand finale, which sees the Asian debut of renowned Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński. With sold-out concerts and recitals around the world, Orliński first discovered his liking of baroque music in college. Blazing a trail as a Polish countertenor vocalist, his mesmerising vocals have earned him numerous prestigious prizes, such as the Metropolitan Opera’s National Council Auditions, the Marcella Sembrich International Vocal Competition, and the Opus Klassik. The artist has also been featured in the likes of Vogue, New Yorker Times, and The New Yorker, contributing to his stardom across the globe. 

Accompanied by the Italian Baroque ensemble il Pomo d’Oro, the young opera star is making his Asian debut in Tai Kwun, belting out music from the award-winning album, Faces of Love, alongside a spectacular piece, Seasons of the Soul, created for the festival that calls on composers from the 17th and 18th Century to offer audiences an unforgettable experience that combines history with artistry.

When: December 9-10; 7.30pm
Where: Prison Yard, Tai Kwun
Price: $680
Click here for more information 

LENK's Quartet for the End of Time
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

LENK's Quartet for the End of Time

For one night only, Hong Kong-based quartet LENK will be performing Quartet for the End of Time, one of the most frequently performed works by French composer Olivier Messiaen, at Tai Kwun's JC Cube. Written during his time as a captive inside a prisoner camp in World War II, the masterpiece embodies the composer's faith and perseverance amid adversity and echoes the premises of the former Victoria Prison – now reimaged as Tai Kwun – where many revolutionaries were likewise suffering behind bars. On the same night, LENK will also be performing a newly composed piece by Hong Kong composer Daniel Lo which reflects upon Messiaen’s gigantic quartet.

When: November 30; 7pm 
Where: JC Cube, Tai Kwun 
Price: $250
Click here for more information 

Solitary reunion
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Solitary reunion

Although isolation and loneliness prevail amidst the pandemic, music still evokes solace and solidarity. Held on December 5, Solitary reunion curates a collection of masterpieces by classical greats including Mozart, Bach, Messiaen, and Schumann. As a metaphysical release from Covid-isolation, the concert rundown thoughtfully starts with Mozart’s Rondo, which dips into a desperate search for meanings, and ends in a blissful consummation with Schumann’s Piano Quinte. Audiences can not only delight in all these classical gems but also hop on a journey that harnesses the power of melodies.

When: December 5; 7pm 
Where: Prison Yard, Tai Kwun 
Price: $300
Click here for more information 

  

Tickets are now available at URBTIX and art-mate.net. Concession discounts are available for senior citizens, people with disabilities and their minders, and full-time students. For more ticketing information, please visit here.

