3 Concerts not to miss at Tai Kwun's Prison Yard Festival

il Pomo d’Oro & Jakub Józef Orliński
One of the must-sees of the Prison Yard Festival has to be the grand finale, which sees the Asian debut of renowned Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński. With sold-out concerts and recitals around the world, Orliński first discovered his liking of baroque music in college. Blazing a trail as a Polish countertenor vocalist, his mesmerising vocals have earned him numerous prestigious prizes, such as the Metropolitan Opera’s National Council Auditions, the Marcella Sembrich International Vocal Competition, and the Opus Klassik. The artist has also been featured in the likes of Vogue, New Yorker Times, and The New Yorker, contributing to his stardom across the globe.
Accompanied by the Italian Baroque ensemble il Pomo d’Oro, the young opera star is making his Asian debut in Tai Kwun, belting out music from the award-winning album, Faces of Love, alongside a spectacular piece, Seasons of the Soul, created for the festival that calls on composers from the 17th and 18th Century to offer audiences an unforgettable experience that combines history with artistry.
When: December 9-10; 7.30pm
Where: Prison Yard, Tai Kwun
Price: $680
