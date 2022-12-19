3 Things not to miss at Oi!

Tucked away in the quiet neighbourhood of North Point, Oil Street Art Space (Oi!) sparkles as an art gem, where all the artistic dialogue takes place within the community. After its extension project, the venue welcomed the addition of a two-story exhibition building, Oi! Glassie, as well as outdoor areas for Oi! Garden, Oi! Lounge, and Oi! Deck. The additional spaces encompass everything from regular exhibitions and outdoor installations to the likes of performance art, seminars, and workshops.

Seeking to foster art development within the community and promote art to a wider audience, Oi!’s projects are curated based on four main approaches: Oi! Spotlight showcases the innovative works of local and international artists; Oi! Daily invites the public to fuse art into their daily lives; Oi! OnSite presents stunning artworks under its artist-in-residence programme, and last but not least, Oi! SoGreen sets out to inspire the public to explore the artistic potential of plants.

From sci-fi sensory experiences to state-of-the-art exhibitions, here are the three must-see projects at Oi!.