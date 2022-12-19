Hong Kong
Timeout

  1. Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
    Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
  2. Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
    Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
3 Things not to miss at Oi!

The newly-extended Oi! channels a new stream of visions, from state-of-the-art exhibitions to an outer-space experience

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with LCSD
Tucked away in the quiet neighbourhood of North Point, Oil Street Art Space (Oi!) sparkles as an art gem, where all the artistic dialogue takes place within the community. After its extension project, the venue welcomed the addition of a two-story exhibition building, Oi! Glassie, as well as outdoor areas for Oi! Garden, Oi! Lounge, and Oi! Deck. The additional spaces encompass everything from regular exhibitions and outdoor installations to the likes of performance art, seminars, and workshops.

Seeking to foster art development within the community and promote art to a wider audience, Oi!’s projects are curated based on four main approaches: Oi! Spotlight showcases the innovative works of local and international artists; Oi! Daily invites the public to fuse art into their daily lives; Oi! OnSite presents stunning artworks under its artist-in-residence programme, and last but not least, Oi! SoGreen sets out to inspire the public to explore the artistic potential of plants. 

From sci-fi sensory experiences to state-of-the-art exhibitions, here are the three must-see projects at Oi!. 

Joyful Trees (Arbores Laetae)
Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)

Entrusted to the capable hands of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, a famous American architectural group, Joyful Trees, Arbores Laetae in Latin, is an artistic project featuring sixteen Chinese Junipers, where three of them are placed on turning planters at a 10-degree tilt. As the trees rotate, the movement channels a rhythmic rustle and evokes discourse about human’s role in nature from Anthropocene’s perspective. Planting a movable landscape, the installation also reinterprets nature as ever-changing and never static, creating an unusual artistic perspective.

Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)

Being the first art project of Oi! Garden, Joyful Trees is a green art programme that unveils the prospect towards sustainable living as a vision strongly advocated by Oi!. Expected to be one of the mandatory stops, the three-dimensional installation remains stunning whether it is viewed from eye-level on the ground, on the adjacent pedestrian ramp, on the footbridge across the site, the gallery window in the Oi! Glassie building, or even from the skyscrapers above. Whichever way you decide to view Joyful Trees, be sure to feed your camera with memorable snaps!

Oi! OnSite: Artists in Residence
Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)

Two artists-in-residence, Jessica Fu and Vvzela Kook, are flaunting their creative spirits at Oi!. Jessica Fu’s Data Collecting (Universe) comes close to an extraterritorial exploration, with sci-fi artefacts inspired by things around Oi! as well as interior lighting that resembles outer space. Meanwhile, Vvzela Kook’s Phantom Island looks back at modernisation over the past century. Drawings, videos, and installations embark on a timeline of changes along Hong Kong’s coastline, and the city is conceptualised as an evolving creature. Both installations can be found in Oi! Warehouse 1 and Oi! Warehouse 2, respectively. 

Oi! Deck digital art
Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)

Using some of the newest digital technology, Oi! Deck channels an unrivalled way of creative expression. Immersive, atmospheric, and picturesque, the digital installations are a dramatic feast to the eye. At Oi! Deck, pull up a chair and sit back to enjoy Digital Muse, a collaborative project featuring works by six local artists showcasing a mutation of ideas and a multi-sensory experience, or marvel at d’strict Remix, digital artworks that capture nature’s sublime with the swimming whale and crashing waves. 

Open to everyone with no admission charge, Oi! is the best place to extend your artistic journey with innovative artworks, state-of-the-art exhibitions, interactive workshops, and more!

