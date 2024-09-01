Time Out says

The Indra and Harry Banga Gallery at the City University of Hong Kong is showcasing an exhibition on the 2,000-year history of silk. Around 150 exhibits have been gathered to tell the story of silk, from its emergence in ancient China all the way to its current evolution. Undoubtedly the most stunning part of this exhibition is the collection of Chinese imperial robes from the Tang to the Qing dynasties, highlighting changes to the artistic and creative styles of these beautiful silk garments. Entry is free, but prior registration is required.