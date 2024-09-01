Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

A Passion for Silk: The Road from China to Europe

  • Art, Textiles
  • The Indra and Harry Banga Gallery, Kowloon Tong
  1. A Passion for Silk: The Road from China to Europe
    Photograph: Catharina Cheung
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A Passion for Silk: The Road from China to Europe
    Photograph: Catharina Cheung
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A Passion for Silk: The Road from China to Europe
    Photograph: Catharina Cheung
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

CityUHK presents the history of silk through artefacts from around the globe

The Indra and Harry Banga Gallery at the City University of Hong Kong is showcasing an exhibition on the 2,000-year history of silk. Around 150 exhibits have been gathered to tell the story of silk, from its emergence in ancient China all the way to its current evolution. Undoubtedly the most stunning part of this exhibition is the collection of Chinese imperial robes from the Tang to the Qing dynasties, highlighting changes to the artistic and creative styles of these beautiful silk garments. Entry is free, but prior registration is required.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.