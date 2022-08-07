Hong Kong
Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2022

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Start an art collection without breaking the bank

Making art accessible to a broader audience, the Affordable Art Fair returns to Hong Kong from August 4 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s exhibition will feature thousands of contemporary artworks from over 60 local and international exhibitors. Visitors can expect an array of exhibitions and programmes, including Young Talent Hong Kong, which highlights selected young and emerging local talented artists; Special Projects with large-scale installations and art performances; multimedia and digital art; Art Therapy workshops; Art Education tours, and much more.

For tickets and more information, visit affordableartfair.com. Follow AAF on Facebook and Instagram for updates. 

Details

affordableartfair.com/fairs/hong-kong/
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

