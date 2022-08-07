Time Out says

Making art accessible to a broader audience, the Affordable Art Fair returns to Hong Kong from August 4 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s exhibition will feature thousands of contemporary artworks from over 60 local and international exhibitors. Visitors can expect an array of exhibitions and programmes, including Young Talent Hong Kong, which highlights selected young and emerging local talented artists; Special Projects with large-scale installations and art performances; multimedia and digital art; Art Therapy workshops; Art Education tours, and much more.

For tickets and more information, visit affordableartfair.com. Follow AAF on Facebook and Instagram for updates.