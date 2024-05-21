Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2024

Time Out says

Making art accessible to a broader audience, the Affordable Art Fair (AAF) returns to Hong Kong from May 16 to 19. Although AAF takes place on a smaller scale compared to Art Basel or Art Central, the event is highly popular among art lovers in town as the artworks on show usually range from $1,000 to $100,000, making it ideal for those on a budget or newbies to start their art collection without breaking the bank.