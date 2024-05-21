Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2024

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. affordable art fair 2023
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. affordable art fair
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. AFFORDABLE ART FAIR 2023
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. AFFORDABLE ART FAIR 2023
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Making art accessible to a broader audience, the Affordable Art Fair (AAF) returns to Hong Kong from May 16 to 19. Although AAF takes place on a smaller scale compared to Art Basel or Art Central, the event is highly popular among art lovers in town as the artworks on show usually range from $1,000 to $100,000, making it ideal for those on a budget or newbies to start their art collection without breaking the bank.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.