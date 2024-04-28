Hong Kong
After Human: Marks of the Beasts

  • Art
  • Eaton HK, Jordan
After Human: Marks of the Beasts
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK / Joy Li
Time Out says

This striking exhibition explores how significantly humans have impacted animals, and also touches on animals as an integral part of East Asian cultures and ideologies. Video works, installations, and performance pieces by local and international artists tell how animals can be mythical creatures, forms of capital, and objects of aesthetic interest. Can we ever exist in a world where humans become a collective with other species instead of exploiting and profiting from them? The exhibition attempts to answer this question, so go see for yourself.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Eaton HK
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
eatonhk@eatonworkshop.com

Dates and times

11:00 After Human: Marks of the Beasts Eaton HK
