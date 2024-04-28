After Human: Marks of the Beasts

Time Out says

This striking exhibition explores how significantly humans have impacted animals, and also touches on animals as an integral part of East Asian cultures and ideologies. Video works, installations, and performance pieces by local and international artists tell how animals can be mythical creatures, forms of capital, and objects of aesthetic interest. Can we ever exist in a world where humans become a collective with other species instead of exploiting and profiting from them? The exhibition attempts to answer this question, so go see for yourself.