Time Out says

We love that the After Sunset Festival challenges and actively combats the concept of Hong Kong’s inevitable cultural loss. Taking over the entirety of the iconic Fringe Club, our city’s traditional aspects are reframed through art in this event, which aims to connect the public to historical spaces and our intangible heritage. The festival’s core exhibition will be focused on Oi Kwan Barbers, an historic 60-year-old barbershop that still operates out of an alleyway in Wan Chai, shown through the eyes of Hong Kong-based artists. More than 50 artists will be featured across five days, with activities related to art, music, film, animation, dance, performance, workshops, and much more – all housed throughout The Fringe Club.

The exhibition and Josun Market are free to the public, while other events in the schedule require tickets, which can be purchased online or at the door at The Fringe Club.