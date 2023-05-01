Agnès b. Galerie presents: Zoie Lam Exhibition - A Good Start

Time Out says

French fashion label agnès b. has teamed up with Hong Kong artist Zoie Lam for a colourful exhibition at the agnès b. Rue De Marseille flagship store in K11 Art Mall. Inspired by Lam's imaginary planet, Zlism, and its character, Tuitui, the exhibition showcases over 20 multi-media artworks, including six new pieces, wooden installations, ceramics, and window stickers. There will also be event-exclusive merch, where proceeds will go towards supporting ChiWing Dog Base’s stray and abandoned animals. Aside from showcasing at K11 Art Mall, Lam will also exhibit her work at other agnès b. boutiques, including locations at Fashion Walk and Festival Walk, as well as agnès b. Café at Langham Place.