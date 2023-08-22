Time Out says

Discover the fusion of collecting, creating, and curating in everyday life at this impressive exhibition at the Phillips Asia Headquarters in West Kowloon. Running from now to August 27, the Alan Chan: Collecting Inspiration for Design exhibition explores over 800 objects from Alan Chan's 50-year career in advertising, graphic and spatial design, and visual art. Divided into three themed chambers, the exhibition welcomes guests to experience the Joy of Collecting, presenting over 30 cabinets housing more than 500 pieces of his treasures; the Joy of Creating, showcasing Alan's artistic pursuits; and the Joy of Curating, featuring his immersive art space. Audio guides by Karena Lam, Gigi Leung, Wong Chi Chung, and Tina Liu will also offer insights into Alan's creative journey.