All About Catsssss by Nyangsongi

Calling all cat lovers! From now until November 21, Korean illustrator Nyangsongi is taking over Gallery by the Harbour with her first overseas solo exhibition, All About Catsssss. Featuring adorable caricatures of cats in all kinds of daily episodes – think cats making sushi for a spring picnic, playing on smartphones, and swimming with its otter friend – the exhibition hopes to bring joy to its audience by highlighting the unique charismas of our feline queens. There are also three pieces of artwork inspired specifically by Hong Kong. Visitors can also get their hands on merch such as art cards, stickers, and mouse pads. Upon the purchase of an art card or payment of $20, you can even have a go on the capsule machine to receive a cute 'Meow pin'!