Alliance Française at French May Arts Festival 2023

Time Out says

Not only does 2023 mark the 30th anniversary of the French May Arts Festival, but it's also the 70th anniversary of Alliance Française de Hong Kong, and the 140th anniversary of the Alliance Française since it was founded in 1883 in Paris, France. This year's festival theme is 'PULSARTE', which represents pulse, connection, and growth; positioning Hong Kong as an exciting cultural destination.

Presented and supported by Alliance Française, some of the highlighted programmes include an Aldebert concert, Make Music Hong Kong, a theatre play titled Un grand cri d'amour (A Great Cry of Love), comedy musical Mer Calme, movie screenings, photo exhibition Au Pied de La Lattre, and a finale concert featuring Keren Ann & The Debussy Quartet. With such a diverse range of events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.