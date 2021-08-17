AllRightsReserved presents Facing the Current by Yusuke Hanai

Acclaimed Japanese artist Yusuke Hanai has teamed up with Hong Kong-based creative studio AllRightsReserved for the third time to debute his largest overseas solo exhibition Facing the Current. Held at Belowground in Landmark from August 14 to September 5, the two-week art show is Hanai's largest solo exhibition to date.

Known for his rather glum and downhearted cartoon character, Hanai's works are often inspired by a retro-Americana surfing counter-culture based on his experience of living in San Francisco. With this exhibition, Hanai presents a new, evolved vision of this counter-culture through 19 new canvas and multi-layered frame drawings. The exhibition also features three large-scale installations, one of which is the artist's largest sculptural work to date – a two-meter long sculpture of his famously unhappy character sitting in a boat with a dog, contemplating on the 'currents' of life.