Alone Together 2022 by Mateusz Kolek

Time Out says

A solo exhibition by Polish artist Mateusz Kolek, Alone Together 2022 gives viewers a chance to re-examine the charm of Hong Kong through the artist's observation and delicate brushwork. The exhibition is held simultaneously in both Hong Kong and Poland as a continuation of Kolek's 2019 exhibition of the same name, embodying the idea that the two locations, despite their physical distance, can be connected through art. Highlights of the exhibition include the artist’s new works in Hong Kong, Poland, and Japan; a variety of handmade ceramics made in Poland by the artist and his partner Pat Guzik; Kolek's first monograph Alone Together; as well as various art pieces where AR technology can be applied to view the work differently via a smartphone.