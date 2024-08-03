The Stroll Gallery, which focuses on showing Korean artists, will be showing a series of 20 artworks by Jiyoon Jeong where the artist reinterprets digital imagery. Using found web images, Jeong re-expresses them by focusing on painting postures, expressions, and states with beautiful blue tones. It doesn’t matter if the viewer has never seen these images before; the compositions of smiles and gazes give off a sense of familiarity, revealing something of the ambiguous intimacy so often formed in the modern digital space.
- thestroll.gallery/blogs/exhibitions/ambiguous-intimacy
- The Stroll Gallery
- Unit 504, 5/F, Vanta Industrial Centre
- 21-33 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung
- Hong Kong
