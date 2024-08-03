Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Ambiguous Intimacy by Jiyoon Jeong
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stroll Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Ambiguous Intimacy by Jiyoon Jeong
    Photograph: Courtesy The Stroll Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Art, Painting
  • The Stroll Gallery, Kwai Chung

Ambiguous Intimacy by Jiyoon Jeong

Jiyoon Jeong reinterprets digital imagery with a series of 20 art pieces

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Time Out says

The Stroll Gallery, which focuses on showing Korean artists, will be showing a series of 20 artworks by Jiyoon Jeong where the artist reinterprets digital imagery. Using found web images, Jeong re-expresses them by focusing on painting postures, expressions, and states with beautiful blue tones. It doesn’t matter if the viewer has never seen these images before; the compositions of smiles and gazes give off a sense of familiarity, revealing something of the ambiguous intimacy so often formed in the modern digital space.

Details

Event website:
thestroll.gallery/blogs/exhibitions/ambiguous-intimacy
Address
The Stroll Gallery
Unit 504, 5/F, Vanta Industrial Centre
21-33 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.