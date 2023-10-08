Hong Kong
Timeout

Angela Su proudly presents: Lauren O—The Greatest Levitator in the Polyhedric Cosmos of Time

  • Art
  • M+, West Kowloon
Photograph: Courtesy T-space Studio
Time Out says

M+ and HKADC present 'Angela Su proudly presents: Lauren O—The Greatest Levitator in the Polyhedric Cosmos of Time', a site-responsive exhibition adapted from the artist's successful presentation at the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Set in the wild imaginative world of Su, the exhibition – presented in two parts – explores the life of Lauren O, a legendary levitator who played an instrumental role in the 1960s anti-war movement in the United States, and illustrates her obsession with transformation and levitation. The exhibition will be on display from June 9 to October 8 in the Cissy Pui-Lai Pao and Shinichiro Watari Galleries at M+.

Details

Dates and times

