Hong Kong
Timeout

Another Day in Hong Kong exhibition

  • Art
  • Asia Art Archive, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph from A Floral Transformation, 1996
    Photograph: Courtesy Lee Ka-sing / Asia Art Archive
  2. Portrait of To & Ling Are Covering Their Ears
    Photograph: Courtesy To Yeuk and Lai Chun Ling / Asia Art Archive
  3. Exhibition catalogue of One Day in Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Oscar Ho Hing Kay Archive / Asia Art Archive
A collection of artworks from one day in the city

Using archival materials as a starting point, this exhibition brings together new works from six groups of local artists and collectives, focusing on one specific day in Hong Kong’s past. Another Day in Hong Kong was inspired by Oscar Ho’s One Day in Hong Kong exhibition back in 1990, which collected photographs taken by Hong Kong citizens on a single day. This new show expands upon its predecessor by exploring new dimensions to capture the diverse people and events that occur within 24 hours.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

