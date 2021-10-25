Exploring the ‘Profile Picture NFT’ trend that is sweeping the NFT metaverse, Are you bored or not? is a group exhibition featuring a collection of brand new NFT creations by 11 different artists. These include celebrated digital artists such as Jonathan Jay Lee, Jasper Wong, Andres Rivera/nook, Dave Arcade and Kongkee, as well as up and coming local artists Chi-Kit Kwong, HOY and Viki Chan, alongside rising stars Lester Choy, Gaby Teresa and JUM.

The PFPNFTs presented show two sides of the same subject – 'Bored' and 'Not Bored' – both of which will be minted on the ethereum blockchain. Visitors will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase 50 limited edition Prints of the 'Bored' PFPNFT creations and will be entered into a lucky draw to win the NFT version of their purchased artwork.