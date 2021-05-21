Art Basel 2021

A crown jewel on the city’s art calendar, Art Basel will be held alongside Art Central at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 21 to 23. Running in both a physical and digital format this year, the three-day event gathers over a hundred galleries locally and around the world to present different mediums of art from the diverse art scene in Asia and beyond.

The new digital initiative, ‘Art Basel Live: Hong Kong’, will run in parallel with the physical art fair, featuring over 50 satellite gallery booths that could not attend the show due to travel restrictions. The virtual concept provides any for art enthusiasts and galleries across the globe to connect with one another through the Online Viewing Room, live broadcasts, and a diverse programme of special events.