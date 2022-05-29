Hong Kong
Art Basel 2022

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  Art Basel 2022
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
The crown jewel of Hong Kong Art Month and the city’s art calendar, Art Basel is taking place from May 27 to 29 this year at the Hong Kong Convention Centre. Featuring masterpieces and contemporary artworks from 130 galleries around the world, there’s never a dull moment at Art Basel. 

This year, Art Basel is also extending the creativity beyond HKCEC to include a moving image work, titled 'The Shape of Light', by local video artist Ellen Pau to be displayed on the M+ facade; an Artist Tram Project that sees the exterior of Hong Kong trams turn into canvasses for local artists; as well as the return of Art Basel Live featuring Online Viewing Rooms, livestream videos, virtual tours and more.

Details

Event website:
www.artbasel.com/hong-kong
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

