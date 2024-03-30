Time Out says

Art Basel is coming back swinging for their 2024 edition, having confirmed a list of 242 leading international galleries that will be participating. This brings the art event back to a pre-pandemic scale, with 65 more exhibitors joining the fair as compared to this year. Galleries from 40 countries and territories across Asia, Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will be participating, so expect to see quality artworks spanning various mediums and markets.

25 of the participating galleries in 2024 will be making their Art Basel debut, including Fitzpatrick Gallery from Paris; Almeida e Dale Galeria de Arte from São Paulo; Waitingroom from Tokyo; PTT Space and Each Modern from Taipei; Public Gallery and Alison Jacques from London; Mangrove Gallery from Shenzhen; and YveYang, Bortolami, and Chapter NY from New York. The 2024 edition will also see 68 established galleries returning to the Asia fair after a hiatus away.

As expected of Art Basel Hong Kong, there will be a strong focus on artistic production from the Asia-Pacific region – more than half of all exhibitors operate from the continent. Whether it be historical rediscoveries, works from 20th-century masters, or pieces by exciting, emerging artists, there will undoubtedly be something to catch your eye.