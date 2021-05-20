Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Art Central 2021

Art Central 2021

Art Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre , Wan Chai Thursday May 20 2021 - Sunday May 23 2021
Peter Chan 玉蝴蝶 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Courtesy Peter Chan/Gallery HZ Peter Chan《玉蝴蝶》，2021

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Relocating from the Central Harbourfront to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this year, Art Central 2021 is set to return from May 20 to 23. Prepare to be impressed by a myriad of stunning artworks from distinguished international artists and rising talents in Asia, large-scale installations, sculptures, and new media art projects, engaging talks and much more. Art Central will also be launching a new digital platform, Art Central Capsule, which allows art lovers and collectors to experience the art fair virtually. Entry to Art Central this year is free with registration, but capacity is limited so early registration is recommended.

Details
Event website: https://artcentralhongkong.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Address: 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
