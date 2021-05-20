Relocating from the Central Harbourfront to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this year, Art Central 2021 is set to return from May 20 to 23. Prepare to be impressed by a myriad of stunning artworks from distinguished international artists and rising talents in Asia, large-scale installations, sculptures, and new media art projects, engaging talks and much more. Art Central will also be launching a new digital platform, Art Central Capsule, which allows art lovers and collectors to experience the art fair virtually. Entry to Art Central this year is free with registration, but capacity is limited so early registration is recommended.