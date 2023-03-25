Time Out says

Get ready for Art Central 2023, where you'll see the freshest talent from Asia's coolest galleries, alongside big-name artists from all over the world. With 70 of the most influential galleries and over 300 artists on board, this year's fair is set to showcase some seriously diverse and innovative artwork across three gallery sectors: Central Galleries, Curated Booths, and Solo Presentations. And with epic installations that merge together contemporary art and technology, Art Central 2023 is the place to be for an unforgettable art experience.