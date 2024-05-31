Hong Kong
Timeout

Art in Resonance at The Peninsula

  • Art
  • The Peninsula Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong
Time Out says

See a massive sculpture by a local artist hovering over the iconic hotel’s façade

Originally introduced in 2019, The Peninsula’s art programme will return this year to coincide with Hong Kong Art Week. Local artist Kingsley Ng’s monumental sculpture Esmeralda will float over the hotel’s façade, “undulating between the physics of gravity and the buoyancy of air”. A newly commissioned piece of work by Lachlan Turczan named Harmonic Resonance will also be on display – this is a mirrored pool of water that shows patterns created by choreographed infrasonic tones.

Other pieces shown during this time will include a large-scale sculpture by Elise Morin made with thousands of pulverised CDs, and a multisensory video installation that promotes meditation and contemplation by Saya Woolfalk. These artworks will be available to view for free from now until May at The Peninsula Hong Kong, before they travel to other Peninsula properties globally.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.peninsula.com/en/global-pages/art
Address:
The Peninsula Hong Kong
Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
phk@peninsula.com

