Art Survivors by Mak2

Hong Kong-based artist Mak2 decompresses following the manic rush and admittedly capitalistic agenda of Arts Month with her self-deprecating installation. She has created a first-person zombie shooting game that takes place in an imaginary art fair, as well as works on canvas titled Home From Home. In a way, this is Mak2’s critique of the art world’s annual fair system as well as a message of congratulations for those who have literally survived another art fair circuit. You may find it difficult while trying to kill the hordes of living dead, but try to spot the artist’s own AI-generated artworks in the virtual fair.