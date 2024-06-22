Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Art Survivors by Mak2

  • Art, Digital and interactive
  • de Sarthe Gallery, Aberdeen
  • Recommended
  1. Art Survivors by Mak2
    Photograph: Courtesy Mak2 / De Sarthe
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Art Survivors by Mak2
    Photograph: Courtesy Mak2 / De Sarthe
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Mak2 creates a self-deprecating game-based installation set in an art fair

Hong Kong-based artist Mak2 decompresses following the manic rush and admittedly capitalistic agenda of Arts Month with her self-deprecating installation. She has created a first-person zombie shooting game that takes place in an imaginary art fair, as well as works on canvas titled Home From Home. In a way, this is Mak2’s critique of the art world’s annual fair system as well as a message of congratulations for those who have literally survived another art fair circuit. You may find it difficult while trying to kill the hordes of living dead, but try to spot the artist’s own AI-generated artworks in the virtual fair.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.desarthe.com/exhibitions/art%20survivors/press
Address:
de Sarthe Gallery
26/F, M Place
54 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.