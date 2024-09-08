Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Art021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Art021 Group
  • Art, Fairs
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

Art021 Hong Kong Contemporary Art Fair

A new art fair format from Shanghai that’s spread out in multiple Hong Kong venues

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Time Out says

Hong Kong is getting a newcomer to our arts circuit with the very first edition of the Art021 Hong Kong contemporary art fair launching in August. Boasting a new art fair format that features projects across multiple venues, Art021 Hong Kong will have five sections in collaboration with iconic art locations in town. 

The Galleries section will be in West Kowloon; Videos will be hosted in the Asia Society Hong Kong Center; Sculpture will be shown at Victoria Park and the Fringe Club; and the Expansion section sees special exhibitions, live performances, forums and more organised with the Fringe Club. Lastly, the Greater Bay Area Art Week (GBA Art Week) section is a platform for galleries, art museums, and institutions in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau area to connect and promote visibility.

The Art021 Group has been running the Art021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair since 2013, so we’re excited to see what sort of art conversations they’ll be bringing to Hong Kong. Check back for details on the programme and exhibitors when they get released. Visit Art021’s official website for more info.

Details

Event website:
www.art021.org/fair/brief/1710917548083544066
Address
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.