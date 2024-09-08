Hong Kong is getting a newcomer to our arts circuit with the very first edition of the Art021 Hong Kong contemporary art fair launching in August. Boasting a new art fair format that features projects across multiple venues, Art021 Hong Kong will have five sections in collaboration with iconic art locations in town.

The Galleries section will be in West Kowloon; Videos will be hosted in the Asia Society Hong Kong Center; Sculpture will be shown at Victoria Park and the Fringe Club; and the Expansion section sees special exhibitions, live performances, forums and more organised with the Fringe Club. Lastly, the Greater Bay Area Art Week (GBA Art Week) section is a platform for galleries, art museums, and institutions in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau area to connect and promote visibility.

The Art021 Group has been running the Art021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair since 2013, so we’re excited to see what sort of art conversations they’ll be bringing to Hong Kong. Check back for details on the programme and exhibitors when they get released. Visit Art021’s official website for more info.