Korean digital design company d’strict, is heading to Hong Kong this October with Arte M, a special digital art show showcasing selected highlights from its renowned immersive media art exhibition Arte Museum.

Opening on October 7, 2022, to January 7, 2024, at K11 HACC, Arte M takes on the theme of 'Eternal Nature' and will consist of four individual spaces displaying unique media artworks that reinterpret elements and nature. From the life cycle of flowers and crashing swells to boundlessly stretching seashore and the tropical rainforest, the works will take audiences on a surreal immersive experience through a combination of visual effects, sensuous sound, and elegant aromas.

Following its 15-month showcase at K11 HACC, the exhibition is expected to relocate to 11 Skies as a permanent exhibition with more works added to the collection in a much larger space.