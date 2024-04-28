Hong Kong
ArtisTree Selects: Enchanted Forest

  • Art, Installation
  • ArtisTree, Quarry Bay
  • Recommended
Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos has unveiled her first-ever immersive installations in Hong Kong as part of Swire Properties’ Arts Month celebrations. The artist is known for working with textiles and this new commissioned work is no exception. Enchanted Forest occupies a large room that has been left in the dark while large-scale installations shaped like liquid droplets hang from the above. Showcasing sewing, knitting, and crochet work on leftover fabric from the House of Dior, these elongated orbs illuminated by LED lights resemble textile stalactites and took a team of 60 over six months to create. In a lobby nearby, Valkyrie Seondeok hangs from the ceiling – while the overall shapes of the forest installation is present here, this sculpture is on an even larger scale, and is named after the women warriors of Norse mythology and the first reigning queen of Silla (before Korea was founded).

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
ArtisTree
1/F, Cambridge House Taikoo Place, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit A.

