ArtisTree Selects: Lights In/Out film and exhibition

Held at ArtisTree from now to June 8, the Lights In/Out film and exhibition is a multimedia showcase that marries fashion with movement, film, photography, and visual arts. Marking the Asian debut of Norwegian designer Fredrik Tjærandsen and his colourful, eccentric bubble dresses, the exhibition features a large-scale installation made using a biodegradable natural rubber latex sourced sustainably from Sri Lanka, as well as a screening of the dance film Light In/Out, which draws inspiration from the changing aspects of living with the pandemic to reflect human resilience and reconnection.