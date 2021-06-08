Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right ArtisTree Selects: Lights In/Out film and exhibition

Art ArtisTree , Quarry Bay Until Tuesday June 8 2021
Photograph: Carlos Jimenez

Held at ArtisTree from now to June 8, the Lights In/Out film and exhibition is a multimedia showcase that marries fashion with movement, film, photography, and visual arts. Marking the Asian debut of Norwegian designer Fredrik Tjærandsen and his colourful, eccentric bubble dresses, the exhibition features a large-scale installation made using a biodegradable natural rubber latex sourced sustainably from Sri Lanka, as well as a screening of the dance film Light In/Out, which draws inspiration from the changing aspects of living with the pandemic to reflect human resilience and reconnection.

Details
Event website: https://www.taikooplace.com/en/artistree
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: ArtisTree
Address: 1/F, Cambridge House Taikoo Place, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Transport: MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit A.

Dates And Times
