Your career trajectory — from fashion and advertising to video directing and art — is fascinating. What made you work in all those different fields?
After I graduated, I was still quite young and had to figure out what I really wanted to do. A lot of the peers who I graduated with already knew what they were good at, and I was still exploring. I was making music videos and started working on fashion design projects, then moved on to art director and creative director for fashion companies. But after a while, I decided I didn’t want to stay in a desk job, so I moved to Japan – mainly for inspiration and trying to reinvent myself.