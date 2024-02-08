When I used to create films and videos, I realised that I always have to work with a team of people to accomplish anything. So I wanted to figure out a way to create stuff [where] I am 100 percent in control – and one of these ways was using photography and collage methods.

I started by looking at things that I’m interested in, and using photography as a base to create short videos. That process is super interesting – I like that transformation from still to movement. The starting point of my work is usually photography, either of stuff that I find or that people give or donate to me, or in the context of commercial work, things my clients provide to me.

We approach everything like a normal kind of editorial photo shoot, and then I take the work into my computer, where I deconstruct and reconstruct everything with software like Photoshop and After Effects, and do the animation work.