These art walks will start off with Tai Hang and Yuen Long

The Hong Kong Arts Development Council has launched a new project named Arts in the City, a series of art-inspired walks that encourage the public to explore the nooks and crannies of the city, and appreciate local communities and artists on a more personal level. Kicking off with the neighbourhoods of Tai Hang and Yuen Long, the ‘small valley Tai Hang’ art walk will run from November 10 to December 10, while ‘On the Plain of Plenty’ in Yuen Long will take place in March next year. In addition to art installations, the small valley Tai Hang walks will be divided into the themes of art, architecture, and history; bringing participants through landmarks like the Lin Fa Kung Temple, Stele of Namo Amitabha Buddha, Hong Kong Red Swastika Society Building, 3 School Street, and The Shophouse. Visit their website for a travel guide.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
artsinthecity.hk/en
Address:
Tai Hang
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

