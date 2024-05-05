Japanese artist Ay-O, better known as the ‘rainbow artist’, is having his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong at M+. The show will encompass a wide range of his artistic career, presenting almost 60 pieces spanning from the 1950s to the 2000s, alongside a selection of works from his Fluxus collaborators. Hong Hong Hong also marks the inauguration of the museum’s new Pao-Watari exhibition series, which focuses on significant yet under-examined moments and figures in the history of Asian art and visual culture.
Ay-O: Hong Hong Hong
- www.mplus.org.hk/en/exhibitions/ay-o-hong-hong-hong/
- M+
- West Kowloon Cultural District
- Hong Kong
