Hong Kong
Timeout

Ay-O: Hong Hong Hong

  • Art, Abstract
  • M+, West Kowloon
Ay-O: Hong Hong Hong
Photograph: Courtesy Ay-O / M+ MuseumAy-O: Hong Hong Hong
Get lost in the rainbow gradients and hues of Ay-O’s work

Japanese artist Ay-O, better known as the ‘rainbow artist’, is having his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong at M+. The show will encompass a wide range of his artistic career, presenting almost 60 pieces spanning from the 1950s to the 2000s, alongside a selection of works from his Fluxus collaborators. Hong Hong Hong also marks the inauguration of the museum’s new Pao-Watari exhibition series, which focuses on significant yet under-examined moments and figures in the history of Asian art and visual culture.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.mplus.org.hk/en/exhibitions/ay-o-hong-hong-hong/
Address:
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

