Ay-O: Hong Hong Hong

Japanese artist Ay-O, better known as the ‘rainbow artist’, is having his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong at M+. The show will encompass a wide range of his artistic career, presenting almost 60 pieces spanning from the 1950s to the 2000s, alongside a selection of works from his Fluxus collaborators. Hong Hong Hong also marks the inauguration of the museum’s new Pao-Watari exhibition series, which focuses on significant yet under-examined moments and figures in the history of Asian art and visual culture.