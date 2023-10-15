Time Out says

Young Soy Gallery has debuted their new offshoot brand Vain Projects with a solo exhibition for internationally renowned artist Scotty So. Taken from a line of classical Tang dynasty poetry, Baak Mei Saang (百媚生) can be roughly translated as the ‘blooming of a hundred charms’, signifying the allure of a strong-minded, beautiful woman.

Given the theme, you may be expecting a series of classical Chinese ink paintings, but no, the Hong Kong-born, Melbourne-based So has instead rendered the idea of beauty using camp and whimsy. Working across a wide range of mediums, his works in this exhibition range from photography, paintings, sculptures, videos, and even drag – after all, why should beauty be so tightly confined to pre-set barriers?

Look out for our favourite pieces: a series of editorial-style fashion shoots featuring knock-off designer brands, a cheongsam made of Hong Kong ubiquitous red-white-and-blue nylon bags, and butt plug-shaped porcelain vases.